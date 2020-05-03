THE COVID-19 LAWSUITS BEGIN: Hospitals, Airlines, Cruise-Lines Etc





Hundreds of lawsuits stemming from COVID-19 are rapidly amassing in state and federal courts. Claims have been filed against hospitals and senior-living facilities, airlines and cruise lines, fitness chains and the entertainment industry – 771 as of Friday, according to a database compiled by an international law firm tracking cases that emerge from the pandemic.

The volume and variety make painfully clear that, throughout the United States, the virus has caused widespread devastation and hardship, and that the full scope of its economic toll remains to be seen.

In New York, which remains the global pandemic’s epicenter, more than 250 lawsuits have been filed – the most of anywhere in the nation by far. Among them, is a set of lawsuits brought by a nurse’s union against the state and two hospitals. They say officials failed to appropriately protect hospital workers with sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and ensure a safe workspace for those at higher risk of contracting the illness.

