Chasdei Hashem: Young Avreich In Ashdod Seriously Ill With COVID-19 Taken Off Ventilator





A young Gerrer chassid who was seriously ill for several weeks after contracting the coronavirus and was hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and on a ventilator, has returned to consciousness and been weaned off the ventilator, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Dovid Meir Schwartz was hospitalized a few weeks ago in Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. After his condition deteriorated and he was sedated and ventilated, he was administered antibodies from plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients. As of last week, he tested negative for the virus but was still in serious condition until this week when he returned to full consciousness.

An Assuta spokesperson said that Schwartz is communicating well with medical staff and his family members who are free to visit him since he is no longer positive for the virus.

“The patient suffered from a lengthy and complex bout of the coronavirus with severe damage to his lungs and kidneys but fortunately responded well to medical treatment,” said Dr. Ami Mau, director of the hospital’s ICU. “He is now in the rehabilitation stage of his illness.”

