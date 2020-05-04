Husband Murder’s Wife In Bat Yam Apartment Then Calls Police To Turn Himself In





The dead body of a woman, age 38, was found in a private home in Bat Yam on Yoseftal Street. The woman’s husband, a man in his 50s, called the police and confessed to murdering his wife. Police have arrested the woman’s husband, who has confessed to the murder.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Benny Mizrachi, who was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene said: “When I arrived I found a woman with no signs of life. With great sadness, there was nothing to do except to declare her death due to the severity of injuries that she sustained.”

According to the police, the man sounded under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he made the call and gave several addresses. One of them was the address at Bat Yam. The man had been arrested in the past for spousal abuse and was arrested quickly after making the phone call.

This is the second woman to be murdered by her spouse in less than a week. On Wednesday, A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Holon in front of their 14-year-old son. The man was released on early parole six weeks prior to her murder. He too had been arrested previously for spousal abuse.

Since the beginning of the Corona lockdown, 5 women have been murdered.

