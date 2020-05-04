Petira of Mrs Chana Eichler A”H In Yerushalayim; Niftar COVID-19





Mrs Chana Feige Eichler A”H from the Sanz community of Yerushalayim was Niftar on Sunday from COVID-19. She was hospitalized in Kaplan hospital in Rechovot where she sadly passed away. She was 79.

Chana had contracted the virus two weeks ago and was hospitalized after her condition deteriorated. Doctors fought to save her life but unfortunately were unable to do so.

She was married to Rabbi Yaakov Eichler, one of the most important rebbeim in Hamesorah Talmud Torah in Yerushalayim.

Chana was a storeowner for her livelihood and helped her husband and enabled him to teach Torah.

She left behind five daughters and grandchildren who carry on her legacy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







