Report: Children Comprise 44 Percent Of Israel’s Coronavirus Cases





Sunday was the “first day of school” for children in the state school system – 1st through 3rd graders and 11 and 12th graders. According to the Health Ministry, 44% of Israel’s coronavirus cases are children, a statistic that led ministry officials to push for the re-opening of schools to be delayed by another week. However, they were rebuffed by the Finance Ministry, which feared further damage to the already beleaguered Israeli economy.

According to a Channel 13 News report, only a quarter of the children authorized to return to school actually did as some cities weren’t prepared in time. In other cases, parents were fearful of sending their children despite governmental approval.

Finance and Health Ministry officials are meeting again on Monday to discuss a rollback of further restrictions, including allowing malls, markets and gyms to re-open by the end of the week as well as increasing the number of people allowed at outdoor weddings and other gatherings.

The meetings on rollbacks have been fraught with friction between Health Ministry officials, who are pushing to block or delay further openings of the economy out of fear of a resurgence of a coronavirus outbreak, and Finance Ministry officials, who are desperate to restart the economy.

“In cannot be that the Health Ministry’s monopoly will torpedo any decision it does not seem to like, which makes government meetings worthless,” Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Monday.

“After a strenuous three days of work with the Finance Ministry on an orderly plan for the economy that was scheduled to be finalized this morning, the Health Ministry found it appropriate to issue a new procedures document at 4:00 a.m. that would prevent any possibility of compliance,” said the head of the Bussiness Sector in Israel, an umbrella organization of large businesses.

