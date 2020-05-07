Israel: 16,346 Cases, 240 Deaths: Recovered Patients Double The Number Of Active Cases





There are 16,346 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Thursday, a rise of only 32 new cases in the past 24 hours, with 83 in serious condition, of whom 69 are ventilated.

A total of 10,737 Israelis have recovered from the virus, twice the number of active cases, which totals 5,370 on Thursday.

Israel marked 240 deaths on Thursday after Harav Dovid Lev, z’l, of Ashdod passed away at the age of 87.

The National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) stated on Wednesday that about 70,000 Israeli returned to work over the past weeks following a period of unpaid leave due to coronavirus restrictions.

Private daycare will re-open on Sunday after finalizing an agreement with the Finance Ministry regarding financial compensation for the coronavirus pandemic which forced daycare facilities to close for almost two months. Government-subsidized daycares are also scheduled to re-open on Sunday.

Israel’s soccer league will resume games on May 31, without fans for the time being. All soccer players in the league will be required to remain at home beginning on Sunday except for training and games – for the entire season. If a player or coach contracts the coronavirus, the whole team will be required to self-quarantine.

Below IDF soldiers work in cooperation with East Jerusalem residents to assist needy families amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign of a resumption of normal times, Israel’s security cabinet was summoned for a meeting on Thursday, the first meeting in months. Ministers were not informed of the subject of the meeting.

