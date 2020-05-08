Bnei Brak Mikvaos Treated With Disinfectant Developed In Israel’s Biological Institute That Kills 100% Of Viruses





The mikvaos in Bnei Brak were treated for the first time this week with a special disinfectant developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) specifically for the IDF.

The disinfection process is being carried out in cooperation with Tera Novel, which holds exclusive distribution rights on IIBR products, including the new disinfectant WT Steril. The product was developed for the IDF for biological warfare and can be used to completely disinfect dry and wet surfaces against viruses, bacteria, germs, and some fungi, including anthrax and the coronavirus.

The city of Bnei Brak is emerging from a serious outbreak of the coronavirus and is currently in the process of returning to its routine way of life, including the use of its hulls, mikvaos and mosdos. As part of a pilot program, which began on Wednesday, about 50 mikvaos will be disinfected with WT Steril which has proved to be effective against the coronavirus in extensive testing.

The active ingredient in the disinfectant adheres to the surface of the area being cleaned and continues to disinfect for a prolonged period, killing and repelling 100% of bacteria and contaminants.

“The IIBR’s unique development allows us to begin the process of disinfecting the mikavos in the city of Bnei Brak in a manner that will allow residents to return to their routine knowing they are protected against the coronavirus and other infections,” said Keren Cohen-Hazon, CEO of Tera Novel.

“This is a breakthrough in the environmental war against the coronavirus and in fact against every virus or pollutant. The antiseptic provides maximum protection while fully killing the virus and can be used on vertical and horizontal wet surfaces, making it ideal for mikvaos, baths, swimming pools, and, in fact, for any institution that requires thorough disinfection. ”

In other news related to IIBR, following an announcement on Tuesday that scientists at the biological institute have isolated an antibody that can attack the coronavirus, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that IIBR researchers have isolated three more antibodies that neutralize the virus.

1/9: Big news from Israel:

A second breakthrough:

During the past few days, our scientists at the the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), have determined a set of 3 more antibodies that neutralize the novel corona virus (SARS-COV-2). — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) May 7, 2020

