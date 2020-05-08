Minyan will be Davening at Kever Rachel Daily – Submit names free

Sponsored Content





There is a growing community with 10 families and a Yeshiva that are right next door to Kever Rachel all year long. In these difficult times the Yeshiva is still not back, but hopefully in the next days will come back to learn.

The community on the over hand is the only Minyan at Kever Rachel, davening for all Am Isreal on a daily basics.

Let us daven for you, your Families and communities!

Please click here to send us names to daven for a Refuah Shelma or for Iluy Nishmas.

For Kadish for the year or Yartzit Kadish please Email this address: [email protected]

Wishing all Am Isreal a Refuah Shelma

(The minyan is being held according to all of the Ministry of health requirements)

