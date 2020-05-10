Israeli Beis Yaakov Girls To Return To Classrooms On Sunday





The Beis Yaakov schools in Israel which are a part of the Chinuch Atzmai system are re-opening on Sunday, with only 8th-grade students returning to their classrooms for the time being to be followed shortly by 7th graders as well as 11th and 12th graders.

The Chinuch Atzmai stated that students who live in neighborhoods or cities which were under full lockdown will begin on Wednesday rather than Sunday.

This applies to the cities of Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit, Elad, Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Tel Tzion (Kochav Yaakov) and certain neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







