Flatbush: Overturned Vehicle On Roder Ave & East 7 [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





A vehicle overturned in Flatbush on Sunday morning. The accident happened at around 12:40PM on Roder Avenue near East 7th Street.

Flatbush Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds. Thankfully, only one person suffered minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. They were assisted by FDNY and the NYPD.

This is exactly the reason why people should support Hatzolah. They are at our service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – in seconds! There isn’t a person that has not called Hatzolah, seen Hatzolah, been a patient of Hatzolah etc. No one. And we can all attest to their amazing work. If you haven’t yet supported Flatbush Hatzolah in their emergency campaign, CLICK HERE NOW. It take 2 minutes to donate and support this life-saving organization.







