Chareidi Toddler Found Alone on Teveria Boardwalk Reunited With Missing Parents Three Hours Later





Just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening in Israel, a two-year-old Charedi girl was found walking alone on the boardwalk in Teveria by the owner of a tourist boat company. The man reported to the police that he found the toddler but was unable to locate her parents. Tevaria police initiated a search for the girl’s missing parents and asked for assistance in locating them.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah in the city began searching in earnest and a team from the organization’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was sent to the police station to care for the girl until her parents were located.

Over the next three hours, teams searched for the parents. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisrael Buskila began sending WhatsApp messages to groups throughout the city asking people to report if they knew the whereabouts of the parents.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., one of these messages reached the girl’s mother who contacted Yisrael. Yisrael alerted the mother to the plight of the daughter and asked that she and her husband come to the police headquarters to pick up their daughter. A short time later the family was reunited at the police station.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







