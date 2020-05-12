Jerusalem Tragedy: Six-Year-Old Killed In Car Accident Near Biblical Zoo





A vehicle struck two pedestrians near the Biblical Zoo in the Malcha neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.

The victims were struck as they were crossing Rechov Chaim E. Kolitz at the crosswalk. They were identified as a grandmother, who was seriously injured, and her six-year-old grandson, who was critically injured. Unfortunately, the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and administered first aid treatment before evacuating the victims to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

“When we arrived, we saw two people injured, a woman and a boy of about six, lying on the street near the vehicle,” MDA paramedics Elad Rosmarin and Yuval Bar-Ohr said.

“We carried out resuscitation techniques on the boy who was unconscious, not breathing, without a heartbeat and suffering from multi-system injuries. We transferred him to a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him in critical condition to the hospital while continuing life-saving treatment.”

ילד בן 6 נהרג בתאונה קטלנית בירושלים. הילד וסבתו נפגעו מרכב פרטי כשעברו ככה״נ במעבר חצייה, פראמדיקים של מד"א פינו את הילד במצב אנוש תוך כדי פעולות החייאה לביה"ח שם הרופאים נאלצו לקבוע את מותו. הסבתא פונתה גם היא להדסה עין כרם כשהיא במצב בינוני. מתנדבי זק״א טיפלו בכבוד המת בזירה. pic.twitter.com/Kyf2oiCF4r — זק״א (@zakaHQ) May 11, 2020

The grandmother is currently is in moderate condition.

The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene and a police investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the incident.

