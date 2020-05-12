“Lag B’Omer Is Mesugal To End The Coronavirus,” Harav Dinner In Name Of HaRav Chaim Kanievsky





Harav Yehudah Aryeh Dinner, Rav of central Bnei Brak and a renowned posek, said on Tuesday in the name of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievky that Lag B’Omer is a day that is mesugal to end the coronavirus pandemic, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

“Don’t forget what we said in the name of Harav Chaim Kanivesky that Lag B’omer is a day that is mesugal to end a mageifah,” said Rav Dinner. “It’s like what happened at the time of Rebbi Akiva, when his talmidim stopped dying [on Lag B’Omer].”

“It’s written in the Rema that [Lag B’Omer] is a day of simcha. [The Rema] based this on the fact that [Rebbe Akiva’s students] stopped dying on Lag B’Omer. According to the Ashkenazi shita, today is a day of simcha and according to the Sephardi shita there is no heter to be meikel in dinei aveilus because they reasoned that the talmidim only stopped dying on Lamed Daled.”

“Halevai we should daven fervently today that the pandemic end and everyone will be healthy,” Rav Dinner concluded.

On a related note, Harav Chaim normally greets hundreds of boys receiving their first haircut on Lag B’Omer, which of course didn’t happen this year due to the risk of the coronavirus. Below is a picture of hundreds of pekelach for three-year-old boys that Modiin Illit Mayor R’ Yaakov Guterman sent to Harav Chaim to make a bracha on.

שר התורה הגר"ח קנייבסקי מברך את הפקעלך שנשלחו ל 600 ילדי החלאק'ס של מודיעין עילית על ידי ראש העיר הרב יעקב גוטרמן pic.twitter.com/04zgY0IuwO — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) May 12, 2020

