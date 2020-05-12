PALESTINIAN TERROR: Attempted Stabbing Attempt At Checkpoint Near Jerusalem; Attacker Shot





An Arab terrorist attempted to stab a security officer at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a witness, the terrorist jumped from a truck and ran toward the checkpoint while holding a screwdriver.

Border Police officers at the scene shot the Arab and neutralized him. He was evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition.

No security officers were wounded in the incident.

The Qalandiya crossing has been the site of numerous terrorist attacks over the years.

Tuesday’s attack was the second terror incident of the day. Early Tuesday morning, IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, h’yd, was killed by a terrorist who dropped a large rock on his head in the Arab village of Yabed following an IDF military operation.

