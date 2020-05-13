Belzer Rebbe Refuses Lag Ba’Omer Meron Visit This Year





Last week the Belzer Rebbe received an invitation to be among the few people allowed to visit the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai this Lag B’Omer. According to reports in the Israeli media, he not only refused but spoke against people going to visit during the era of corona.

One of the high-ranking askanim of Belz, who worked together with the Chassidus of Boyan in order to get the permission for the Belzer to make the trip, told the Belzer Rebbe of the offer, but the Belzer Rebbe refused.

“First I need permission to open the Yeshivas before I can go to Meron,” the Rebbe was quoted as saying.

The Belzer Rebbe’s son, Rav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach did go to Meronfor a short time to Daven at the Kever and then left the area.

