Bnei Brak: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing All Night, Ongoing Searches





Shmuel Weiss, a six-year-old boy in Bnei Brak, disappeared from his home on Rechov Kedushas Yom Tov in Shichun Satmar around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Search teams have been scouring city streets for hours and the searches are ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of volunteers from Shomrim, Ichud Hatzlah, Hatzalah Gush Dan and ZAKA, assisted by many volunteer civilians, have been carrying out extensive searches and Shomrim has been driving throughout Bnei Brak in a car with loudspeakers from 6 a.m. requesting the public to assist in the search, broadcast both in Hebrew and Yiddish.

Weiss has long curly payos, wears a black yarmulke and is dressed in a khaki-colored t-shirt and gray pants.

A command center has been set up on Rechov Chazon Ish as well as on Rechov Yismach Moshe in Shichun Satmar.

Anyone who has any information about the child’s whereabouts is requested to urgently contact the organization’s hotline at: 170-070-0963.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

