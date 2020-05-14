Report: Health Ministry Will Allow Weddings With Up To 100 Guests Next Week





Israel’s Health Ministry is planning on allowing halls to open as early as next week, and events, including weddings, will be allowed to be held with up to 100 participants, Channel 12 News reported.

Weddings and levayos are currently limited to up to 50 participants and must be held in outside areas.

Participants at weddings or other gatherings in halls will still be required to maintain social distancing regulations.

The Knesset will hold a vote regarding the plan later this week, the report added.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








