HaMashgiach HaRav Moshe Aharon Braverman, Z’tl, Of Bnei Brak, Dies Of The Coronavirus





The Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Moshe Aharon Braverman, z’tl, passed away on Shabbos morning of the coronavirus at Ma’anyei Yeheshua Hospital at the age of 86.

Harav Braverman was known as one of the gedolei haMashgichim in the Litvish community. In his youth, he learned in Yeshivah Ponevezh and was the student of Hagaon Harav Shach, z’tl, who appointed him as the mashgiach of Grodno in Ashdod.

Harav Braverman delivered a vaad for dozens of years every Wednesday in the Beis Medrash Ohel Tamar in Bnei Brak which was broadcast live to hundreds of people.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

