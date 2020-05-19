In First, Yeshivah Bochur In “Capsule” Diagnosed With COVID-19, Bochurim & Rabbanim In Isolation





A talmid of Yeshivas Siach HaTalmud in Elad was diagnosed with the coronavirus late last week, sending 15 bochurim in his “capsule” and two of his rabbanim into self-quarantine, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The incident led the Rosh Yeshivah, Rav Aharon Katnov, to close the yeshivah entirely for the time being, although the bochurim had been separated into “capsules.”

The yeshiva is currently undergoing thorough disinfection and will probably re-open in the near future, in accordance with Health Ministry regulations.

The bochur who was diagnosed with the virus is not a resident of Elad. He apparently contracted the virus from his father, who was unaware at the time that he was carrying the virus, prior to beginning yeshivah.

When his father tested positive for COVID-19, the son was also tested and the result was positive.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








