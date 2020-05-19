OUTRAGEOUS: NYC Sheriff Dept Blocks Hatzolah Ambulance Garage To Bust Open Businesses





In their zest to catch all those “non-essential” businesses that are open around the city, the NYC Sheriff Department decided to illegally block an “essential” service: The Williamsburg Hatzolah garage on Park Avenue. For those unaware, the ambulance garage is used 24/7 to respond to dozens of emergencies each day.

An eye-witness tell YWN that the car pulled up at the garage located at 518 Park Avenue at 3:21PM Monday afternoon and parked the wrong way. Two deputies exited the vehicle, walked to the garage, and attempted to look into the building. They both nonchalantly turned and walked away towards a few stores located to the left of the building.

The two deputies returned to their vehicle at precisely 3:43PM.

They were apparently very concerned with “saving lives” by making sure small-businesses are closed, but did not seem too concerned that their reckless move could of very likely killed someone.

It was unknown if the store-owners were issued summonses.

Many store owners and small-businesses around the city have been issued fines by the Sheriff Department. Despite the fines and court appearance dates issued, many store-owners continue to open in defiance of the executive order to remain shut.

As YWN published on Sunday, thousands of small business owners have banded together in opposition of Cuomo’s continued lockdowns. They say that big box stores are overcrowded and overwhelmed, and these small businesses believe that being allowed to reopen would alleviate that burden and provide a safer environment for shopping.

