STOP THE SPREAD! Major Shortage of Cholov Yisroel Cream Cheese





Cholov Yisroel cream cheese has apparently listened to government and medical personnel to “stop the spread”, and consumers are reporting a shortage of the product.

Consumers report that most Kosher supermarkets have no cream cheese whatsoever. One person told YWN they went to six stores in Flatbush on Monday morning before they were able to find any.

Besides for normal usage, the cheese product is highly popular this time of year as many recipes call for cream cheese to make many items consumed on Shavuos.

Companies such as J&J say the shortage is due to employees only working half their normal hours the past few weeks due to COVID-19.

Beside for “stopping the spread”, the shortage will most definitely help “flatten the curve”.

