This Thursday: Agudath Israel’s Project LEARN Presents A Webinar On Parenting Your Child With Special Needs During The Covid-19 Pandemic





Agudath Israel’s Project LEARN is delighted to announce an upcoming webinar devoted exclusively to parents of children with special needs. While all of us have been effected by this pandemic, parents of children with special needs have been particularly challenged: their child’s therapies, schedules and daily routines have been uprooted, causing upheaval and stress.

This Thursday, May 21st, at 9:00 PM EDT, noted psychologist Dr. David Pelcovitz will present a unique webinar addressing the concerns of parents of children with special needs. Dr. Pelcovitz will address the unique situation such families face, and will talk about easing the stress on the family.

Mrs. Leah Steinberg, director of Project LEARN, explained that, “the complexities of parenting during “shelter in place” is exacerbated for parents attempting to juggle the needs of typically developing children together with those with special needs.” She said, as well, that, due to every parent’s individual experience, the program will end with an extensive Q&A session. In order to maintain confidentiality, all question will need to be submitted prior to the event.

Register at https://bit.ly/ProjectLearnWebinar.

To submit questions for the Q&A portion email [email protected]







