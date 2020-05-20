Kiddush Hashem: Telzstone Family Finds NIS 47,000 Of Jewelry After 7 Yrs, Returns $ To Insurance





A Telzstone family made a kiddush Hashem by returning NIS 47,000 to the Menorah insurance company after finding a missing bag of jewelry seven years after they claimed it, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Seven years earlier, the family was in a panic when a bag of valuable jewelry disappeared from their home. They searched for it for days, to no avail, and eventually resigned themselves to filing a claim with their insurance on the contents of their home. They received NIS 47,000 for the value of the jewelry.

As Telzstone was the first Chareidi community to suffer a major outbreak of the coronavirus, at one point having the highest rate of infection in Israel relative to its population, it put itself into a self-imposed lockdown, well before Pesach. The family used the extra time at home to thoroughly clean their house for Pesach. To their utter surprise they found the missing bag of jewelry.

The family returned the entire sum the money they had received from the insurance company seven years earlier. Subsequently the family received a bouquet of flowers from Menorah along with a thank you letter for their integrity, stating that the company never had such an incident happen before.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







