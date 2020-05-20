Thousands Volunteer To be Human Test Subject In Attempt To Find Vaccine For Corona





More than 23,000 people from 102 countries have volunteered to be a part of a test to find an antidote for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The testers will voluntarily infect themselves with the virus as part of a global project called One Day Sooner. The goal of the program is to find a vaccine to the virus that has already infected millions and claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

Those who volunteered will be divided into two groups. One group will be exposed to an vaccine while the second group will be given a placebo. One month later, all of the volunteers will enter into confined buildings where they will be exposed to the deadly virus. This way, researchers will be able to tell whether or not the vaccine works to prevent contracting the virus.

Even though the entire process will be undertaken with strict medical supervision and the risk of fatalities is low, man doctors have objected to the process claiming that conducting tests on human subjects is unethical.

It should be noted that the Israel Institute for Biological Research has already stated that they have had a breakthrough in finding a medication that will fight the Coronavirus. It has already submitted 8 different patents for antibodies to the virus as part of the development of a future medication.

