Two Girls Found After Search In Forest Near Monsey





Rockland Chaveirim had launched a search for two missing girls in a wooded area near Monsey, on Tuesday night. Both girls were B”H found a short while later.

Sources tell YWN that the girls contacted Chaveirim that they were lost while hiking. They later lost phone communication. They are around 18 years of age, and were lost for at least four hours.

At least a dozen specially-trained Chaveirim volunteers were in the forest searching.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








