Chareidi Man From Haifa Drowns In The Kinneret





A 64-year-old Chareidi resident of Haifa drowned in the Kinneret on Wednesday.

The man was pulled from the water opposite the kever of Rav Meir Ba’al Haneis in critical condition and evacuated to the hospital while undergoing resuscitation.

Unfortunately, later in the day, his death was pronounced by doctors in Poriyah Hospital in Tiveria.

“We received a call about a man who collapsed due to a medical event after he left the water by the separate beach in Tiveria,” Magen David Adom stated. “MDA paramedics administered medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while providing resuscitation.”

Ichud Hatzalah volunteers said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man without a pulse and not breathing after he was pulled from the water by passersby.

“We administered first aid and he was evacuated in a mobile intensive care unit in critical condition,” they said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







