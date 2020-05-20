NYC Makes Urgent Plea to Parents as Vaccination Rates Plunge During Pandemic





Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging all parents and guardians to make sure their children get vaccinated, this after the city has seen a steep decline in vaccination rates during the pandemic.

“The vaccination rate in this city – this is striking – the vaccination rate in this city has been falling during this crisis and the sheer magnitude of it has become clear to us during the last few days,” the mayor said, adding that the data compiled “was shocking and troubling.”

The city’s Health Department looked at the vaccination rate — the number of vaccine doses administered — and compared the period from March 23, “when this crisis had really gone into high gear to May 9,” de Blasio said. Then the department compared that six-week period this year to that same period last year.

What the city found was that vaccine doses are down 63 percent. Vaccine doses in children 2 years old and younger are down 42 percent, while vaccinations in children older than 2 years are down a whopping 91 percent.

(AP)








