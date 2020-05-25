The “Election Prophet:” “I Understood The Great Responsibility On My Shoulders”





Following the swearing-in of the 35th government last week, confirming Binyamin Netanyahu once again as Israel’s prime minister – against all odds and despite three indictments against him – B’Chadrei Chareidim re-visited the “election prophet” – Rav Meir Turheim of Lod who did it again, accurately predicting Netanyahu’s win.

Rav Turnheim told B’Chadrei that throughout the past year, as Israel endured three elections, representatives of several right-wing parties contacted him to ascertain if Netanyahu actually still had a chance to win.

“I knew that it wasn’t a simple mission and I understood the great responsibility on my shoulders,” Rav Turnheim said. “I sat for long nights to try to decipher what’s written in [the Torah]. After I was sure – in each of the election cycles – of Netanyahu’s victory, I informed the representatives who informed the Chareidi Knesset members.”

Rav Turnheim told B’Chadrei for the first time that he was also in contact with sources close to the prime minister.

Rav Turnehim also mentioned that although Netanyahu established a unity government with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, no one can guarantee that Gantz will actually ultimately end up in the prime minister’s office. “And even if he does, it’s clear to everyone that since Netanyahu is the first [to serve as prime minister] in the rotation and brought about Blue and White’s dissolution, he is the clear winner in these elections.”

Rav Turheim added that he is now working on the upcoming US elections between incumbent President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

As YWN has reported, Rav Turnehim has successfully predicted the results of past political elections in Israel and throughout the world with great accuracy, basing his predictions on a specific complex method of singling out letters from one passuk in the parsha in the section read on the day of the elections. At times, his predictions were proven true despite all other predictions and polls predicting otherwise.

Rav Turnheim developed his method out of the firm belief that everything that happens in the world is written in the Torah so obviously such an important topic as who will be the next leader of Israel or of other world countries can be found in the Torah as well.

Rav Turnheim began gaining media fame when he accurately foresaw Netanyahu’s win prior to the 2015 elections, which was predicted by all polls to be a landslide victory for the left.

But what really propelled Rav Turnheim’s fame was his accurate prediction 10 months before the US elections that Donald Trump would win the US presidency, something that no one believed possible at the time and which even seemed preposterous. Rav Turnheim was interviewed by several media outlets before the American elections and as Rav Turnheim says: “Whatever is written in the Torah ha’kedosha is fulfilled.”

“In the previous elections held in 2016, I told my neighbor, R’ Shlomo Rizel, the foreign affairs reporter for Kol Chai, that Trump will win,” Rav Turhneim said. “His win seemed totally improbable and people didn’t believe that I was ready to ‘take the risk’ and claim this but since that’s what was written in the Torah, that’s what indeed happened.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







