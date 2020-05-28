Chareidi Man Finds NIS 40,000, Returns To Arab Owner





Yosef Chaim Machlouf, a Chareidi resident of Givat Ze’ev, saw a bag on the street of his neighborhood a few days ago.

He picked it up and to his suprise, found NIS 40,000 worth of cash inside as well as several checks. Machlouf tracked down the owner, an Arab from Gilo, through the name on the checks.

Although according to halacha, he wasn’t mechuyav to return the aveidah, Machlouf decided to make a kiddush Hashem and return the money.

In an interview on Kol Chai Radio, he spoke about what motivated him to return the money: “According to halacha, not only wasn’t I required to return the package, but it’s even forbidden unless it will cause a kiddush Hashem – then it’s muttar. That’s why I returned it.”

“Due to the situation with the coronavirus I decided to act ‘lifnim meshuras hadin’ and I requested from Hashem that He also act with us in the same way.”

The Arab who lost the money also spoke on Kol Chai, saying: “In every place there’s good people and not good people. I’m happy that it was found by someone good who returned the money and I’m very grateful to him. He’s a holy man.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








