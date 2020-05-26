Israel: 16,734 Cases, 281 Deaths, Netanyahu: “We Must Prepare For An Even More Lethal Wave”





There are currently 16,734 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, with 14,307 patients having recovered and only 2,146 active cases. There are 41 patients in serious condition, of whom 29 are ventilated.

One person died of the coronavirus since yesterday, raising the death toll to 281.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned this week that another and possibly even worse second wave of the coronavirus may hit Israel and Israelis must be prepared for it.

“We must prepare for a second wave of the coronavirus, which is expected to be much more deadly,” Netanyahu said in a Likud meeting in the Knesset.

Netanayahu stressed that although Israel is currently doing well, with a vastly decreased rate on infection, the public should understand that it may be temporary “because the virus is still here.”

On a happier note, Netanyahu also requested at the meeting that senior officials of the Finance Ministry, Heritage Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office prepare a NIS 200 million plan to develop and strengthen Jerusalem, saying this is “also importantant during the coronavirus era…because Jerusalem is always our greatest joy.”

מעלים את ירושלים על ראש שמחתנו!

תודה לראש הממשלה ולשרי הפנים והאוצר על התמיכה והקידום של ירושלים.

תודה לכם בשם כל תושבי ירושלים 🇮🇱 https://t.co/hwOpORUQcQ — משה ליאון (@MosheLion) May 25, 2020

The Finance Ministry announced a NIS 6 billion ($1.7b) plan on Tuesday to encourage businesses to bring their employees back to work. Each employer will receive a NIS 7,500 ($2,100) grant for each employee they bring back to the workplace.

