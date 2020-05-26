1 Out Of 7 Israelis Fear Losing Home Due To COVID-19 Economic Woes





A Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) study entitled Civil Resilience During the Coronavirus Crisis was published this week, the first state survey since the lockdown has been lifted.

According to the survey, one out of seven Israelis, about 14% of the population, fear losing their home due to economic issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A full 46.5% of Israelis fear they won’t be able to cover all their expenses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and 14.1% have decreased their food purchases to save money since the crisis began.

Not surprisingly, one-third of Israelis over the age of 21 also reported a decrease in their emotional well-being, with feelings of stress and anxiety due to the coronavirus crisis.

About 18% of Israelis said they are lonely and 16% are depressed, with depression being reported at higher levels among Arab-Israelis (31%) than Jews (18%).

