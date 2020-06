A family in Boro Park has created a unique shout-out to Hatzolah.

A massive sign was hung down the side of a 7 story apartment building on 51st Street and 14th Avenue.

The family tells YWN that they did it to show their appreciation to Hatzolah to for their dedicated work 24/7 especially during COVID-19.

The sign reads “THUMBS UP TO HATZOLAH”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)