BDE: Hagaon Harav Yehoshua Goldshmidt, Z’tl, Passes Away From The Coronavirus





Hagaon Harav Yehoshua Goldshmidt, z’tl, of Yerushalayim, one of the Roshei Kollel of Tal Torah, passed away of the coronavirus at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital at the age of 71.

Rav Goldschmidt contracted the virus two months ago and was hospitalized in serious condition in Hadassah Hospital. The doctors did not hold much hope for him due to the damage the virus had caused his lungs but despite this, his family had the name Rafael added to his name. After weeks of suffering and despite the countless tefillos of his family and talmidim, his battle ended on Wednesday afternoon.

Rav Goldschmidt was born in Jerusalem and learned in Yeshivas Chevron as a bochur. After he was married, he joined the kollel of Tal Torah where he learned with great hasmada and eventually became one of the Roshei Kollel there.

He was extremely close to Harav Chaim Greineman, z’tl, the Ba’al Hachidushim V’Biurim, and didn’t make a move in his life without consulting him. He leaves behind a wife, 13 married children and grandchildren.

Rav Goldschmidt, who lived on Rechov Shomrei Emunim in Mea Shearim, is the 5th fatality on the street from the coronavirus, with the first four being the “Abba of Meron” – Harav Ben Tzion Coopertstock, zt’l, the Porush couple and Rebbetzin Chana Leah Hershler, a’h.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







