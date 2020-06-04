TODAY: Family Of George Floyd To Attend Massive Rally Going Over Brooklyn Bridge





A memorial service for George Floyd will take place in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

George Floyd’s brother Terence announced the memorial service on Tuesday.

“Even though you are angry, we are coming and doing this in peace,” Terrence Floyd said.

The service, which will happen simultaneously with a memorial in Minneapolis, is slated for Thursday, June 4, at 1 p.m., at Cadman Plaza Park, where Floyd’s family will be in attendance.

After the service, the march will work its way across the Brooklyn Bridge and end at Foley Square.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Shea have been invited to attend the memorial.

