Israel: 17,429 Cases, 291 Deaths, 118 New Cases In Past 24 Hours





There are currently 17,429 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, an increase of 118 cases in the past 24 hours, with 30 in serious condition, of whom 23 are ventilated.

The number of active cases has risen to 2,191, including 301 students and teachers. The death toll has risen to 291.

Israel’s Kupot Cholim (HMOs) are complaining to the health ministry that their labs can’t handle the flood of coronavirus tests this week, a Channel 12 News report said on Thursday. During the height of the coronavirus crisis, the health ministry coordinated all the coronavirus tests and it was only given over to the Kupot Cholim at a later stage.

“All the labs are in crisis mode and there is no possibility of dealing with the number of tests,” the letter stated, adding that the labs simply don’t have enough staff to process all the tests.

The transportation ministry announced on Wednesday that Israel’s trains will resume running on Monday, June 8th after months of being grounded. Passengers will have their temperatures tested before boarding and will be required to wear face masks.

The Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that a stimulus package of NIS 160 million ($46.5 million) will be provided for low-income municipalities that are struggling with debt in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. A total of 87% of the funding is earmarked for Arab, Druze and Circassian municipalities.

The Bnei Brak municipality is receiving NIS 2.4 million ($696,000) and Kiryat Malachi is receiving NIS 1.3 million ($377,000).

