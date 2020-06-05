Yehuda Glick Beaten After Visiting Palestinian Bereaved Family





Yehuda Glick, a former MK with the Likud party, and the survivor of an assassination attempt, was severely beaten by suspects who police believe to be Palestinians after he visited the bereaved family of Iyad al–Halak. al-Halak was an autistic man who was shot and killed by Israeli police last Friday.

Glick was beaten when he left the home of the bereaved family in east Jerusalem. After receiving treatment at the scene, he was taken to Shaarei Zedek Hospital for further care and observation.

