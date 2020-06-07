Israel: 17,783 Cases, 297 Deaths, 2nd Wave Or Not? Depends On Who You Ask





There are 17,783 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as Sunday morning, with 31 new cases diagnosed overnight. The number of active cases rose to 2,836, with 29 in serious condition, of whom 23 are ventilated.

There were two more deaths overnight, raising the death toll to 297.

Health Ministry officials are extremely concerned about the continuous rise of coronavirus cases in Israel, saying that it may be the beginning of a second wave, according to a Yisrael Hayom report on Sunday.

Dr. Sigal Sadetsky, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Services, told Reshet Bet over the weekend that the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Israel is disturbing and doesn’t bode well for the future.

However, Newly appointed Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) said that it is too early to call the recent rise in coronavirus cases a second wave in an interview with Reshet Bet on Sunday morning. “It’s too early to say that we’re having a [second] outbreak. We have to establish a coronavirus routine that will enable us to live a normal life.”

According to Kisch, schools will fully reopen in September, saying that if the coronavirus is still an issue, solutions will be found, such as partitions between students.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ spoke about the current situation in Israel regarding the coronavirus pandemic at the start of the government’s weekly meeting on Sunday.

Netanyahu referred to the spike of cases in recent weeks, saying: “Like I’ve been saying all the time, the coronavirus is here. It’s not a product of my imagination or of anyone else’s.”

“Countries that underestimated the danger of the pandemic and adopted very liberal policies understand now that there is no choice but to take steps and implement restrictions that we already adopted at the outset – after they suffered thousands of fatalities.”

“Part of the clear rise in cases that we’re seeing in the last eight days stems from – and was even expected – due to the loosening of restrictions we implemented in order to open our economy. But it also partially stems from significant slackening in adhering to the rules of masks, distance and hygiene.”

Netanyahu added that apart from the outbreaks in schools, there is a clear increase of cases in many parts of the country and many sectors of the population as well. “Therefore, I called for a meeting of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee on [Monday], during which we’ll weigh the steps needed to combat the intensification of the pandemic, including at schools, public transportation and other areas.”

“At the same time, we’re holding a meeting this week with the finance minister and his professionals and all the economic ministers, where I’ll receive an update on the steps we adopted to return people to the workplace and the steps we need to take in order to assist small businesses and businesses in general.”

וידאו: דברי ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בפתח ישיבת הממשלה השבועית.

לדברים המלאים:https://t.co/mw2bhWuid6 pic.twitter.com/Tx7BgVWh0y — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) June 7, 2020

Israel’s trains will not resume on Monday as was announced last week, transportation ministry officials confirmed on Sunday.

Netanyahu‏‏ made a decision to delay the resumption of train service – the 4th delay – due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







