Prime Minister and Treasury Slash Import and Purchase Taxes To Help Jumpstart Economy





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Minister of the Treasury Yisroel Katz decided, in compliance with the suggestions of top-level economists, to begin counting official days of unemployment from the 19th of April instead of the 15th of March. The move allows the government to add an additional 35 days to the length of unemployment payments given to people across the country in accordance with the regulations of eligibility.

Additionally, the Prime Minister and Treasury Minister decided to permanently cancel the import tax as well as the purchasing tax on a number of consumer items such as cellphones, clothing and footwear, baby goods, electronics (including TVs, screens, speakers, etc…), household appliances, toys and games, perfumes, as well as other items. The total amount of tax removed comes to 1.45 billion shekel annually.

According to the research shown to the Prime Minister and Treasury Minister, as a result of the cutting of taxes prices across the country will drop by between 6-30% on each item.

Netanyahu spoke about the move: “The Minister and I met and received two proposals of how we can make things easier for Israelis at this time. The first plan was to extend the length of eligibility for unemployment. The second plan was to cut import taxes on a series of goods. Both of these plans aimed at helping to jump-start the economy. We hope to get the wheels turning in order to make things easier for Israelis.

