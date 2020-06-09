KIDDUSH HASHEM: Nation Guardsman In Los Angeles Praises Orthodox Jews [VIDEO]





Watch this video and see how the Los Angeles Orthodox Jewish community made an incredible Kiddush Hashem this past week.

As YWN has been reporting, the National Guard was deployed in Los Angeles to deal with the riots following the black lives matter protests which spiraled out of control, and turned into all out looting of businesses.

The Jewish community has been dropping off food and drinks, and allowing them to use the bathroom at a nearby Chabad House.

YWN has publish dozens of videos and photos of Orthodox Jews delivering food and cards to Police Departments all around the nation, as they show their unwavering support while they come under attack.

