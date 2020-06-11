While Wearing Tefillin: Yedidim Volunteer Saves Baby From Car





The Yedidim volunteer organization in Israel, which assists people with non-medical emergencies, received a call on Wednesday morning about a baby who accidentally got locked in the car in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot.

Michi Shau, Yedidim staff head of the northern Jerusalem branch, was at a nearby shul davening Shacharis when the call was received, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

He ran out to the car in the middle of davening and opened the car with special equipment, retrieving the baby and leaving the car unscathed – all while still wearing his tefillin.

Shau said afterward that since he was middle of davening, and in fact was about start Shemoneh Esrei – he opened the car and extricated the baby to the great relief of the father – all without saying one word!

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







