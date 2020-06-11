Frum Female Leaders Unite to Support Chaim Deutsch For Congress





A group of nearly twenty Brooklyn rebbetzins released a letter today, expressing their support for Councilman Chaim Deutsch’s campaign for Congress.

In their letter, these community leaders expressed the significance of the upcoming June election, stating, in part: “Do not underestimate the impact that our community could have by electing a frum member to Congress. In addition to being a counterweight to the antisemitism that we have seen displayed by sitting Congress members, Chaim Deutsch will be in a position to be a powerful advocate for the values and principles that are the very foundation of our way of life.”

In response to the support, Chaim Deutsch said, “The Rebbetzins of our community play a crucial role in guiding so many aspects of our daily lives. I am humbled by their support, and grateful for their strong leadership. This election will be groundbreaking for the future of this district, and I am grateful for the support of so many significant leaders.”

The full text of the letter:

To the communities of Midwood, Flatbush, Marine Park, Sheepshead Bay, Kensington, and Crown Heights:

Our community is facing an important race for US Congress this June. Our local Councilman Chaim Deutsch will be on the ballot, running to represent us in Washington. We have a unique opportunity to make history, and uplift our voices from local government chambers to the national stage. If elected, he will be the first frum member of the House of Representatives.

Do not underestimate the impact that our community could have by electing a frum member to Congress. In addition to being a counterweight to the antisemitism that we have seen displayed by sitting Congress members, Chaim Deutsch will be in a position to be a powerful advocate for the values and principles that are the very foundation of our way of life.

The stakes are high for the Congressional primary that will take place this June. It’s not just Chaim Deutsch’s name on the ballot – he’s running against an incumbent who has demonstrated disrespect for our community on numerous occasions. We have the rare opportunity to implement consequences for that behavior: let’s vote her out and elect one of our own.

This election will be like none we have ever seen before. Let’s seize the day and reclaim our voice as a community.

Rebbetzin Cohen

Rebbetzin Reisman

Rebbetzin Twerski

Rebbetzin Steinwurzel

Rebbetzin Wallerstein

Rebbetzin Eisen

Rebbetzin Katzin

Rebbetzin Goldwasser

Rebbetzin Mansour

Rebbetzin Katz

Rebbetzin Schechter

Rebbetzin Horowitz

Rebbetzin Ralbag

Rebbetzin Zakheim

Rebbetzin Herbst

Rebbetzin Leif

Rebbetzin Sheinerman

Rebbetzin Rabinowitz

