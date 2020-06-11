Israel’s Ban On Non-Citizens Extended Through July 1





There are 18,461 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Thursday, an increase of 106 new cases since Wednesday night.

The number of active cases, which had dropped to less than 2,000 in May, rose to 2,947. One death was confirmed, raising the death toll to 300.

A total of 31 patients are in serious condition, of whom 24 are ventilated.

Israel’s borders will continue to remain closed to non-citizens through July 1, a Channel 12 News report said. The decision was made due to the spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Trading at Israel’s Diamond Exchange was temporarily suspended after a trader tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Ynet reported.

An employee of the Rishon L’Tzion municipality tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, sending all municipality employees into quarantine.

Also in Rishon L’Tzion, Channel 12 News reported that a confirmed virus patient in the city was seen in a local nightclub, which has been ignoring coronavirus regulations, allowing hundreds of people to crowd into its venue, The Rishon L’Tzion municipality subsequently closed the venue down although the owner said that there had been only 600 people present, while the nightclub’s capacity is 1,930.

Also this week, four employees of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) at a prison in southern Israel were diagnosed with the virus, sending 60 IPS employees and ten prisoners into quarantine.

