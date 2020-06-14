Four Chareidi Cities Place Within The Top Six for Cities Without a Felony





Four out of the top six cities in Israel to have the lowest number of criminal cases per capita opened against residents were Chareidi cities. The cities are, Modi’in Illit, which had the fewest criminal cases opened for any city above 10,000 people with only 7 cases per 1,000 people.

Next on the list was Shoham, not a Chareidi city. Shoham had just 9 cases opened per 1,000 people. Following along is Rechasim with 10, Beitar Illit with 12, Beit Djan with 13. The next city on the list is Elad with 14 cases per 1,000. Bnei Brak was also following not far behind with only 15 charges per 1,000 people.

The statistics came directly from the police who passed on the information to Ynet, at Ynet’s request under the Freedom of Information.

Overall, a sharp decline was marked in the number of criminal cases that have been opened by the police over the year 2019 by more that 34 percent.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







