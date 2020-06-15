“If Israelis Endured A Percentage Of What I Endured, They Wouldn’t Act This Way”





Amid the alarming spike of coronavirus cases in Israel in recent weeks, Israel’s Health Ministry has initiated a new campaign urging Israelis to adhere to regulations through publicizing the personal stories of coronavirus patients.

Although many of the new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed among Israel’s students and teaching staff following the re-opening of schools, health experts say that the spike in schools is only representative of a virus spike in general society, much of which can be attributed to Israelis growing lax in adhering to health regulations.

The Health Ministry’s new campaign is an attempt to combat the apathy in Israeli society through stories of ordinary citizens who suffered from the coronavirus.

One of the videos features Afik Suissa, 22, Israel’s sickest coronavirus patient, who was released from the hospital a month ago after a prolonged battle between life and death.

משרד הבריאות יוצא בקמפיין חדש – סיפורם האישי של חולי קורונה>> pic.twitter.com/2hb61nzqB2 — משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) June 14, 2020

Suissa, Israel’s 1,224th confirmed coronavirus patient – as he is identified in the video – said: “I remember that they gave me oxygen and I said: ‘Ima, I’m scared.'”

“They told me that I’m positive for the coronavirus and from that point, my deterioration was swift. A doctor came in and said: ‘Afik, we need to sedate you.’ If things would have been just a little different, I wouldn’t be here talking to you.”

“I see people without masks, and I know if people would have endured even a small percentage of what I endured, they wouldn’t dare to act this way.”

Suissa, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, was diagnosed with the coronavirus following a trip to the United States. He became seriously ill and was hospitalized in the ICU of Assuta Hospital in Ashdod in early March, sedated and attached to a respirator.

His condition continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in early April and placed on life support.

Suissa regained consciousness in mid-April but was still supported by an ECMO machine. His condition gradually improved and he was transferred to a rehabilitation unit in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in May.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







