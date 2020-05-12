“In The Zechus Of Rav Shimon Bar Yochai” – Most Severely Ill Israeli COVID-10 Patient Released [VIDEO]





Afik Suissa, 22, who has been hospitalized since March after falling critically ill due to the coronavirus, was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Suissa, a resident of Ashdod who had no preexisting health issues, was diagnosed with the coronavirus following a trip to the United States. He became seriously ill and in early March he was hospitalized in the ICU of Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, sedated and attached to a respirator.

His condition continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in early April and placed on life support.

Suissa regained consciousness in mid-April but was still supported by an ECMO machine. Since then he has been gradually improving and on Tuesday he was released to the hospital and transferred to the rehabilitation unit in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

“I want to thank the wonderful and special staff who took care of my son and all the patients with great sacrifice,” said Irit Suissa, Afik’s mother.

“Already a few weeks ago I told my husband to stop worrying because by Lag B’Omer, in the zechus of Rav Shimon bar Yochai, Afik will be released from the ICU and sure enough the great miracle happened today.”

