Following Warnings Of Hospital Collapse, Hadassah CEO Suffers Stroke





Prof. Ze’ev Rotstein, the CEO of Hadassah Medical Center, who recently warned about the hospital’s dire financial straits, suffered a minor stroke on Friday.

Rotstein was hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Hadassah representative said on Reshet Bet on Sunday that Prof. Rotstein has undoubtedly been under unbearable stress during the past few weeks.

A statement from Hadassah said that Rotstein is expected to recover quickly and return to work within a few days.

Hadassah Hospital was already deep in debt when Rotstein took over its leadership in 2016.

According to Rotstein, the hospital was on its way to repaying its debt by 2025 but the coronavirus pandemic has completely blindsided its plan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








