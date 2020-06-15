How Does A Yeshiva Bochur In A “Capsule Plan” Attend A Simcha?





Chaim Yitzchak Dreksler celebrated the bar mitzvah of his son, Yossi, on Sunday.

Yossi’s older brother, Moshe, learns in Chevron Yeshivah, which utilizes the “capsule plan,” which means he’s not allowed to leave or if he leaves, he can’t return.

However, Moshe wanted to have his cake and eat it too and he came up with a creative solution to attend his brother’s bar mitzvah and still be able to return to yeshivah.

In a pictured published on the Twitter account of journalist Sivan Rahav-Meir, Moshe is seen dressed in a protective suit against the coronavirus of the kind usually worn by medical professionals, in which he arrived at the hall.

Rahav-Meir noted that he stayed at the event for less than 40 minutes. She captioned the photo as “another photo for the coronavirus museum that will be established one day.”

