BREAKING: Massive Outage Impacting Customers Across United States Using T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T





Wireless carriers throughout the US are experiencing outages on Monday afternoon.

Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular were all down in some parts of the US, with service-tracker Down Detector reporting outages in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and California.

As of about 3:09 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Down Detector had seen over 93,000 reports of T-Mobile outages, and varying reports from the other carriers.

Phone owners in the US also reported issues on social media Monday afternoon with their cell service, particularly T-Mobile.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







