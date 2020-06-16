Bennett: “Huge Tsunami Will Hit Israeli Businesses With 2nd Wave, Worse Than War”





Yamina leader Naftali Bennett fiercely attacked the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government on Monday while submitting a motion of no-confidence in the government entitled: “The Failure to Prepare for Another Wave of The Coronavirus.”

Bennett accused the government of neglecting to take care of the financial needs of the Israeli citizens in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and ahead of a second wave.

“The most important job of a leader is to provide the basics [bread],” Bennett said. “Don’t talk to me about ideology, don’t talk to me about the court and Mandelbit, Shmandelblit. That’s nonsense, nonsense!”

“When a citizen of Israel wants to bring home bread – bread! He doesn’t want favors from you, he just wants that you don’t close his business.”

קטע של כמה שניות מתוך ״נאום הלחם״.

דיברתי מדם לבי. אסון כלכלי נורא מתקרב לארצנו. אפשר למנוע אותו, אך הממשלה עסוקה בשטויות.

לינק לנאום המלא:https://t.co/jhO6PFcNXc pic.twitter.com/FQtwsccbcE — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 15, 2020

“So get up already, start working. Start being serious. Relate with respect to the most basic issue – your responsibility to enable Israelis to bring bread home.”

“A huge tsunami wave is going to hit Israeli businesses – a more difficult situation than wars,” Bennett warned. “Businesses won’t survive the second wave of the coronavirus. They won’t survive another month and a half of closure. What will they do? It’s not okay to shut down a person’s livelihood.”

“Why aren’t we raising money? It’s grushim [nothing, like pennies] – NIS 300 million. Every day that the economy is closed is worth NIS 2 billion. A business that closes won’t reopen. People will go into debt for the rest of their lives due to the government’s apathy.”

Bennett also criticized the government for not increasing the rate of testing for the coronavirus and the lack of efficiency in the testing that is being done.

