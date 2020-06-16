Worrying Rise Of Virus Infection Rate In Chareidi Cities: Beitar, Bnei Brak & Elad





Israel’s Health Ministry is concerned about a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in several Chareidi cities, with an emphasis on Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak and Elad.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in Beitar in the last two days has been over 6% in comparison to the national rate of less than 1.5%. The rate of infection in Bnei Brak and Elad is 3%.

The IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center has recommended increasing testing in the above cities as well as the southern cities of Netivot, Ofakim and Sderot, which also have been experiencing a spike of coronavirus cases.

The Chareidi city of Rechasim in northern Israel, located in the Haifa District of Israel, has also seen a rise of virus cases.

“We’re a moment away from being turned into a “red city” which would have unpleasant consequences,” said Don Cohen, the head of the Rechasim local council, on Sunday evening. “We reiterate that everyone should adhere to regulations.”

In the Arab sector, the worst outbreak is in the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya, followed by the nearby cities of Umm al-Fahm, Kafr Qara, Fordis, Ban’a, Nazareth and Shfaram. The rate of infection in the Arab sector is 4.8%, higher than the national average.

The Bedouin communities of Rahat, Ar’arat B’Negev and Hura in southern Israel are also experiencing a high rate of infection.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








